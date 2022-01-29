>ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATK Mohun Bagan will be aiming to enter the top four when they lock horns with SC East Bengal in an ISL Derby. This match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. Ever since ATK Mohun Bagan has come into the ISL, they have won all the three derbies against SC East Bengal.

Mario Rivera’s side come into this match after being knocked out by Hyderabad FC in their last match. ATKMB, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw after a mini-break and come into this match placed eighth on the points table.

Advertisement

Head coach Juan Ferrando will be thrilled to get the services of Hugo Boumous who will return to the fold after serving a one-match suspension.

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ATKMB vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 75 between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal.

>ATKMB vs SCEB Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>ATKMB vs SCEB Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal will be played on Saturday, January 29, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: David Williams

>Vice-Captain: Thongkhosiem Haokip

>Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharja

>Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce

>Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das

>Strikers: David Williams, Thongkhosiem Haokip

>ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal >probable XI:

>ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, David Williams

>SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Ankit Mukherjee, Amarjit Kiyam, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammad Rafique, Naorem Singh, Antonio Perosevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.