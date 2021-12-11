>ATKMB vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC: Chennaiyin FC will look to give their all to continue with the winning momentum which will be a tough ask against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday’s Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, encounter. The high-octane game will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda at 07:30 PM IST.

After experiencing a perfect start, the Mariners have lost two of their last four matches in the league. With slow performance in their last two match, the players need to rediscover their ultimate potential and get back to winning ways. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have managed to avoid defeat with two wins followed by a draw in their last three games. Those results should keep them confident to perform well in this match

>Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC:

>ATKMB vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 25 between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC.

>ATKMB vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>ATKMB vs Chennaiyin FC Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Saturday, December 11, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Reagan Singh, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Vladimir Koman

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Rahim Ali

>ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC probable Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal; Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Rahim Ali

