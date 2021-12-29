>ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa: There will be a lot at stake when ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns with FC Goa in the 44th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, December 29. ATK Mohun Bagan are now sitting at the fifth spot with eleven points from seven games, while Goa are in the eighth place with as many points from the same number of games as their opponents. Most importantly the upcoming game will have points to prove, both on and off the pitch, as Juan Ferrando returns against his former club FC Goa which he left controversially mid-season to join ATK Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, the Guars recently appointed Derrick Pereira, under whom they eked out a draw against Odisha, and will be looking for their first win under his watch.

The ATKMB vs FCG game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and fans here can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>ATKMB vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 44 between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa.

>ATKMB vs FCG Live Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>ATKMB vs FCG Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa will be played on Wednesday, December 29, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Roy Krishna

>Vice-Captain: Edu Bedia

>Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh

>Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose

>Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko,

>Strikers: Airam Cabrera, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

>ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa probable starting XI:

>ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

>FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Dylan Fox, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Devendra Murgaonkar

