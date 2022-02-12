>ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs North East United FC: After a rather indifferent start to their season, ATK Mohun Bagan has managed to turn their season around ever since they have started playing under Juan Ferrando as the head coach. Coming into this match, ATK Mohun Bagan are placed fourth after having accumulated 23 points from 13 matches.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have had a forgettable season and they have never managed to hit their stride. They come into this season with only 10 points from 16 matches, they are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Advertisement

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs North East United FC is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

>ATKMB vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 89 between ATK Mohun Bagan vs North East United FC.

>ATKMB vs NEUFC Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs North East United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs North East United FC will be played on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, Margao, on Saturday. The game will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

>ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: David Williams

Advertisement

>Vice-Captain: VP Suhair

>Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

>Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shareef

>Midfielders: Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangri, Mohammed Irshad, Hernan Santana

>Strikers: David Williams, VP Suhair

>ATK Mohun Bagan vs North East United FC probable XI:

>ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subashish Bose, Liston Calaco, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, David Williams

>North East United FC - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shareef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Pragyan Gogoi, Mohammed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Marco Sahanek, Marcelinho, VP Suhair

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.