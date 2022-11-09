ATKMB vs NUFC Dream11 Team Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 ATKMB vs NUFC Match, November 10, Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

The Indian Super League is in full flow, and title contenders ATK Mohun Bagan will clash against basement boys NorthEast United at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

ATK Mohun Bagan has had a mixed bag of results in the opening four matches of the ISL. The Mariners have two wins, a solitary defeat, and a draw in their tally. Juan Ferrando’s men are on a quest to revive their fortunes in this league season. Their overseas signings are doing pretty well, and the club appears to be in a decent position. Liston Colaco and Dimitri Petratos will be expected to find the back of the net as the Mariners will look to bag all three points at home.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United’s horrendous run in the ISL continues. It seems like nothing much has changed from the team’s dismal performance last time around. The Highlanders are simply in trouble and have lost all their five games played so far. Marco Balbul’s side has struggled on the field with their attack lacking the cutting edge and their defence leaking goals. They will be looking to chalk out their plans better and secure their first tournament win against the Kolkata-based side.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC, here is everything you need to know:

ATKMB vs NUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC ISL match.

ATKMB vs NUFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

ATKMB vs NUFC Match Details

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Thursday, November 10 at 7:30 pm IST.

ATKMB vs NUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dimitri Petratos

Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

Suggested Playing XI for ATKMB vs NUFCDream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Michael Jakobsen, Mohamed Irshad

Midfielders: Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko

Strikers: Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Matt Derbyshire

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Aaron Evans, Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Imran Khan; Emil Benny, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin MS

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith (Gk), Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

