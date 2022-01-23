>ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: ATK Mohun Bagan will be eyeing to make it to the top four when they lock horns with a slightly vulnerable Odisha FC in a rescheduled 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League clash. This rescheduled game will take place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday, January 23.

A Covid outbreak ran rampant through the ranks of ATK Mohun Bagan forcing their matches to be postponed. The side played their last game on January 5 where they had to be satisfied with a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC. Following this their next three games got postponed including the clash against Odisha. Ahead of this match, they have played only nine games so far where they have bagged 15 points.

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC is slated to start at 09:30 pm (IST).

>ATKMB vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 70 between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC.

>ATKMB vs FCG Live Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>ATKMB vs FCG Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC will be played on Sunday, January 23, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST.

>ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Lalrehzuala Sailung, Hector Rodas

Midfielders: Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Nandakumar Sekar, Javi Hernandez

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

>ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhashis Bose, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh, Lalrehzuala Sailung, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nandakumar Sekar, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Cabrera

