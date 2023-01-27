ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 ATKMB vs OFC Match, January 28, Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal, 7:30 pm IST

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on January 28, Saturday. Mohun Bagan played out a draw against Chennaiyin in their last outing. The Mariners are fifth in the Indian Super League table with 24 points. They are only one point behind fourth-placed Kerala blasters and two behind third-placed Goa. A win would help them pile some pressure on these teams and make inroads into the top four positions on the table.

Odisha aren’t too far behind, in sixth position with 22 points from 14 games. A win could thus see them leapfrog Mohun Bagan into fifth position. That said, the Odisha-based club succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru in their last encounter. The race for the top four spots will heat up as we head into the second half of the season. This could thus prove to be a pivotal game in the larger context of the season.

Ahead of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Odisha FC, here is everything you need to know:

ATKMB vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC match.

ATKMB vs OFC Live Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

ATKMB vs OFC Match Details

The ATKMB vs OFC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal on Saturday, January 28, at 7:30 pm IST.

ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hugo Boumous

Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

Suggested Playing XI for ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith,

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes

Strikers: Diego Maurício, Liston Colaco, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Predicted Starting Line-up:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Carl McHugh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Narender Gahlot, Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Maurício, Nanda Kumar

