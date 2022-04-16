ATL vs ESL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol: Atletico Madrid will be desperate to bounce back from their European deficit as they resume their La Liga campaign with a home match against Espanyol on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. In their most recent game, a 10-man held Manchester City for a goalless draw but it was not enough to further their campaign in the UEFA Champions League, having conceded the first leg 0-1.

Diego Simeone’s team is presently sitting at the last Champions League spot on the La Liga table with 57 under their belt from 31 games. They are on par points with fifth-placed Real Betis with one more game in hand and will look to create distance with them by collecting maximum points here.

Atletico’s opponents Espanyol, meanwhile, are sitting at the 11th spot. They are clear of the dotted lines and will aim to move into the top 10 of the table by winning this fixture.

Ahead of today’s 2021-22 La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol; here is all you need to know:

ATL vs ESL Telecast

Sports 18 will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol.

ATL vs ESL Live Streaming

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

ATL vs ESL Match Details

The match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol will be played on Sunday, April 17, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The game between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol will start at 07:45 pm (IST).

ATL vs ESL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Felix

Vice-Captain: Koke

ATL vs ESL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Llorente, Felipe, Pedrosa, Calero

Midfielders: Koke, De Paul, Darder

Strikers: Felix, Griezmann, De Tomas

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo, Carrasco; Koke, Kondogbia, De Paul; Felix, Griezmann

Espanyol Predicted Starting XI: D Lopez; Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Bare, Darder; Embarba, Vilhena, Puado; De Tomas

