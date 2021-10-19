>ATL vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool: Atletico Madrid will lock horns with Liverpool on Wednesday, October 20, in a Group B UEFA Champions League match. Both Atletico and Liverpool have some high profile players in their ranks, so, one can expect a cracker of a contest tonight.

Under Diego Simeone’s management, Atletico Madrid have become a force to reckon with in Europe in recent years and the Merseyside giants will have to be at their absolute best to get past the reigning Spanish champions.

Atletico Madrid are coming into this fixture after hammering Barcelona, earlier this month, 3-0 and they will look to inflect the same result against the Premier League side. Liverpool are in incredible form at the moment and they will head into this fixture on the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Watford over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool; here are all the details about the match:

>ATL vs LIV Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 2 SD in India.

>ATL vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

>ATL vs LIV Match Details

The match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, October 20, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain. The game between ATL vs LIV will start at 12:30 am (IST).

>ATL vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Jan Oblak

>ATL vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Kieran Trippier, Renan Lodi, Trent Alexander Arnold

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco, Sadio Mane

Strikers: Antoine Griezmann, Mohamed Salah

>Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool probable XI:

>Atletico Predicted Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Renan Lodi, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

>Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.