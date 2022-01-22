>ATL vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia: Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will square off against Valencia on Sunday at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano as La Liga returns with another round of exciting matches this weekend. Valencia have had a horrid outing so far in the ongoing La Liga season. They are currently occupying the ninth spot on the points table and will come into this game after playing out 1-1 draw with Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will head into this game after conceding a 0-2 loss at the hands of Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey and will look to return to winning ways.

They are currently occupying the fourth spot on the La Liga table with 33 points in their kitty from 20 games.

They were held for a 2-2 draw by Villarreal CF in their last game in the Spanish league.

>Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

>ATL vs VAL Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia will be telecasted on MTV.

>ATL vs VAL Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>ATL vs VAL Match Details

The match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia will be played on Sunday, January 23, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

>ATL vs VAL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Suarez

Vice-Captain: Oblak

>ATL vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Gimenez, Correia, Alderete, Lato

Midfielders: De Paul, Koke, Carrasco, Musah

Strikers: Suarez, Guedes

>Atletico Madrid vs Valencia probablestarting XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Gimenez, Lodi; Lemar, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Suarez, Cunha

Valencia Predicted Starting XI: Domenech; Correia, Diakhaby, Alderete, Lato; Foulquier, Racic, Guillamon, Musah; Duro, Guedes

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.