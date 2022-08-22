Atletico Madrid Defender Mario Hermoso Confronts Fans after Villareal Defeat

Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso suffered a dreadful La Liga fixture against Villareal on Sunday. The Spanish center-back did not feature in the game for a single minute but still found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Hermoso reportedly had to be held back by police after the 0-2 defeat against Villareal as the 27-year-old tried to confront some of the home fans present at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

According to a report by Radio Marca, Hermoso and his teammates were cooling down after the match, and a small number of fans who were present in the stadium expressed their disappointment and criticised the players. Hermoso did not like what was said. The defender, in the clip, can be seen arguing with the fans after the heart-breaking defeat against Villareal. The Spaniard even attempted to enter the stands, but the security officials eventually thwarted Hermoso.

Renan Lodi, Hermoso’s teammate, lashed out at the home fans and the Brazilian defender allegedly brandished his middle finger.

Things started heating up after Villareal striker Gerard Moreno scored an injury-time goal in the 97th minute and started a wild celebration in front of the Atletico fans. The gesture not only infuriated the fans but was also vehemently criticised by Atletico Madrid’s Spanish midfielder Koke.

Moreno defended his emphatic style of celebration and explained that he could not resist himself after winning three points against Atletico Madrid.

“Who knows me knows that I’m not disrespectful. If they’ve bothered you, I apologize. I understand your anger. If they take it like that, I can’t do anything. I always celebrate goals like that, and in that sense, I’m very calm. I don’t love him giving it more importance. I have no problem apologising. We won, and I’m very happy. I’m happy because what mattered was the points. The goal was to win, and we’ve achieved it," Moreno said as quoted by Mirror.

Villareal’s Spanish midfielder Yeremi Pino had opened the scoring in the 73rd minute of the contest. And with this win, Villareal manager Unai Emery’s 12-match winless streak in La Liga as a coach against Simeone came to an end.

