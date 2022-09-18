Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Real Madrid are expected to face a stern test as they will be up against city rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Monday. The electrifying Madrid derby will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Real Madrid have so far played five games and Carlo Ancelotti’s men have not lost a match yet. Real Madrid, with 15 points in their kitty, currently occupy the top spot in the La Liga standings. Madrid come into the fixture after registering a convincing 4-1 win against Mallorca in their last La Liga fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have not been able to put up a clinical show in La Liga. Diego Simeone’s side, with 10 points from five matches, presently find themselves at the seventh spot on the points table.

Ahead of Monday’s La Liga match between; Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Atletico Madrid (ATL) and Real Madrid (RM) will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will take place on September 19, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Real Madrid (RM) be played?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Real Madrid (RM) begin?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Real Madrid (RM) La Liga match?

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Real Madrid (RM) La Liga match?

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Ivo Grbic, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Toni Kroos, Daniel Ceballos, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard

