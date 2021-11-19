Atletico Madrid Win Appeal against Antoine Griezmann Suspension

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann’s two-match European ban has been reduced to one game following a successful appeal, governing body UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

Griezmann, 30, was sent off in Atletico’s 3-2 defeat at home by Liverpool in the Champions League last month and was initially handed a one-match ban that was later extended.

The Frenchman missed the reverse fixture against Liverpool, a 2-0 defeat, meaning that he has already served his suspension and will be available for the group stage clash at home to AC Milan on Wednesday.

The Spanish side are third in Group B with four points from as many games, eight points behind leaders Liverpool. Porto are second on five points.

