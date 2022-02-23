ATM vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United: Atletico Madrid will play host to Manchester United on Thursday in their first leg tie of UEFA Champions League Last 16. The game will be played at Wanda Metropolitano and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am (IST). Both sides will come into this fixture with the hope to claim an early advantage in their R16 tie by winning this game.

The Rojiblancos are enduring an uncharacteristically inconsistent run in La Liga this season, having recorded the joint-eighth worst defensive record. In their last 14 games, they were beaten on seven occasions in all competitions. Atletico Madrid reached the R16 of UCL after finishing second in Group B.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are having a mixed season in their domestic league. They have been brilliant in their recent games against Brighton and Leeds United and will look to build on it.

United qualified for the knockout round of the Champions League by topping Group F.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United; here are all the details about the match:

ATM vs MUN Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

ATM vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

ATM vs MUN Match Details

The match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will be played on Thursday, February 24, at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The game between ATM vs MUN will start at 01:30 am (IST).

ATM vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Varane

ATM vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Varane, Dalot, Gimenez, Vrsaljko

Midfielders: Fernandes, Pogba, Llorente

Strikers: Ronaldo, Elanga, Suarez

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, Kondogbia, Correa; Felix, Suarez

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

