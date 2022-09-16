Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Bayern Munich will look to extend their six-match unbeaten run as they will face Augsburg in Bundesliga on Saturday. The match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg will be played at the Augsburg Arena.

Bayern Munich, in their last fixture, could only manage to clinch a point after playing out a 2-2 draw against VFB Stuttgart. Julian Nagelsmann’s men conceded a goal in the 92nd minute. With 12 points from six matches, Bayern Munich currently find themselves in the third spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Augsburg, on the other hand, secured a 0-1 win against Werder Bremen in their last Bundesliga fixture. Augsburg’s 24-year-old striker Ermedin Demirovic scored the solitary goal of the match in the 63rd minute.

After securing two wins from six matches, Augsburg are currently placed 13th in the Bundesliga points table.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will take place on September 17, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Augsburg vs Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Augsburg vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Augsburg Stadium.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Augsburg vs Bayern Munich begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Possible Starting XI:

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI: Augsburg predicted Starting Line-up: Rafal Gikiewicz, Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Maximilian Bauer, Andre Hahn, Carlos Gruezo, Elvis Rexhbecaj. Iago, Florian Niederlechner, Mergim Berisha, Ermedin Demirovic

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Mathys Tel, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry

