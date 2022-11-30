Australia vs Denmark Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Australia have had a mixed bag so far, losing 4-1 to France in their opening match and then coming back to inflict a 1-0 defeat over Tunisia. As things stand the Socceroos are in second place in Group D, thus qualifying for the knockout stages.

That sounds like an ideal situation, but the Aussies will have to face the stern test of Denmark should they harbour such dreams. This Danish side possesses some quality names such as Christian Eriksen amongst their ranks but have struggled to get going in this FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Danes are yet to score in this edition of the World Cup and that is a stat that they would be eager to change against this Australian side. Kasper Hjulmand’s men will have to conjure up a victory if they are to stay in the competition.

Considering that Australia is in a qualification spot in their group, Denmark will most likely have to take the initiative to make something happen in this match. It will be interesting to see how this crucial encounter pans out.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark will be played on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark?

The FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark?

The FIFA World Cup match between Australia and Denmark will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Australia vs Denmark Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: K Schmeichel

Vice-Captain: C Eriksen

Suggested Playing XI for Australia vs Denmark Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: K Schmeichel

DEF: A. Christensen, J Andersen, H Souttar

MID: C Goodwin, C Eriksen, A Mooy, P Hojbjerg

ST: M Duke, M Braithwaite, K Dolberg

Australia predicted XI: M Ryan, F Karacic, H Souttar, K Rowles, A Behich, M Leckie, J Irvine, A Mooy, C Goodwin, M Duke, R McGree.

Denmark predicted XI: K Schmeichel, J Andersen, A. Christensen, V Nelsson, O Kristensen, P Hojbjerg, C Eriksen, J Maehle, M Damsgaard, M Braithwaite, K Dolberg.

