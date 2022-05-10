AVL vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction: Aston Villa vs Liverpool Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EPL 2021-22 AVL vs LIV Match, May 11, Villa Park, 12:30 am IST

AVL vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for EPL 2022 match between Aston Villa and Liverpool: Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are set to host Liverpool on Tuesday in an electrifying English Premier League encounter. Liverpool come into the fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in their last Premier League encounter. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp will desperately be seeking to clinch the full three points against Aston Villa in order to keep the pressure intact on table-toppers Manchester City.

Liverpool, with 83 points from 35 matches currently find themselves in the second spot in the Premier League points table. Defending champions Manchester City occupy the top spot with 86 points from 35 matches.

On the other hand, 11th-placed Aston Villa come into the fixture after securing a 1-3 win against Burnley in their last match. Steven Gerrard’s men have till now claimed 43 points from 34 games.

Ahead of the match between Aston Villa and Liverpool, here is everything you need to know:

AVL vs LIV Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Aston Villa vs Liverpool match.

AVL vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Aston Villa and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AVL vs LIV Match Details

The AVL vs LIV match will be played at Villa Park on Wednesday, May 11 at 12:30 am IST.

AVL vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

Suggested Playing XI for AVL vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Tyrone Mings, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konstantinos Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, John McGinn, Philippe Coutinho

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Ollie Watkins, Sadio Mane

Aston Villa (AVL) vs Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting XI:

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Calum Chambers, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, John McGinn, Tim Iroegbunam, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

