>BAR vs ELC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga 2021-22 between Barcelona vs Elche: La Liga 2021-22 action returns with another round of important weekend clashes as Barcelona host Elche at Camp Nou on Saturday night. Xavi Hernandez’s charges were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Osasuna last time out and they must now focus on returning to winning ways in the league. Their disappointing campaign thus far has relegated them to eighth place with just 24 points from 16 matches. Elche, on the other hand, have won three, drawn six and lost eight of their 17 league games this season to collect 15 points, which has left them in 16th position in the table. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Valencia last week and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture.

Barca have an opportunity for a goal-fest against the lowly Eleche in this fixture and fans here can check the BAR vs ECL Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>La Liga 2021-22, BAR vs ELC Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on MTV, while live streaming will be available on Voot and Jio TV.

>BAR vs ELC La Liga 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, December 18 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. The game will kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

>BAR vs ELC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ezzalzouli

Vice-Captain: Mascarell

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Araujo, Barragan, Garcia, Roco

Midfielders: Busquets, F de Jong, Gavi, Mascarell

Strikers: Boye, Ezzalzouli

>BAR vs ELC Probable XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Lenglet, Garcia, Mingueza; Nico, Busquets, F de Jong; Gavi, L de Jong, Ezzalzouli

Elche: Badia; Palacios, Roco, Gonzalez, Barragan; Morente, Marcone, Mascarell, Fidel; Perez, Boye

