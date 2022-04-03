BAR vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Sevilla: Barcelona will be up against Sevilla on Monday in La Liga at Camp Nou. Xavi’s men have drastically improved in recent months following the arrival of their new recruits in the winter transfer window. They have won their last five league games on a trot with their most recent victory coming against league leaders Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu last month before the international break.

Sevilla’s performance, meanwhile, have declined in recent months after a terrific start to their campaign. They have managed to collect just seven points from the last five games, allowing the top-placed Real to create nine points difference between them.

They were held for a goalless draw by Real Sociedad, in their most recent league game, and will look to return to winning ways with this fixture.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla.

BAR vs SEV Telecast

MTV will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Sevilla.

BAR vs SEV Live Streaming

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

BAR vs SEV Match Details

The match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played on Monday, April 4, at Camp Nou. The game between Barcelona and Sevilla will start at 12:30 am (IST).

BAR vs SEV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Pedri

Vice-Captain: F Torres

BAR vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Navas, Carlos, Araujo, Pique

Midfielders: Pedri, Rakitic, F de Jong

Strikers: En-Nesyri, Aubameyang, F Torres

Barcelona vs Sevilla probable XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, E Garcia, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, F Torres

Sevilla Predicted Starting XI: Dmitrovic; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordan, Rakitic; Ocampos, Munir, Martial; En-Nesyri

