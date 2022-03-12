Barcelona Falls Short of Expectation in Match Against Galatasaray, Xavi Unhappy with Result

Barcelona coach Xavier Hernandez Creus aka Xavi was seen scolding the team for their lousy performance against Galatasaray. The Europa League match ended in a goalless draw.

The Spanish giants have been sloppy for a long time now and Xavi is absolutely furious at the team.

As per a Barca Blaugranes report, Xavi told the team that they lacked intensity in the game. “Given that we were playing at home this isn’t a good result. In the second half, we were a little bit better but when you drop intensity things get a bit more even between the teams,” he was quoted as saying.

The team looked overconfident all throughout given that the opponents Galatasaray have a poor ranking in the Turkish League. Barcelona attempted to convert the goal 16 times but failed to prove their mettle. The team had significantly greater pass accuracy and almost double the number of passes. It all proved to be in vain as the match ended with the final score to be 0-0.

The report added that Xavi said the players’ heads weren’t in the game. The coach substituted three players after halftime to change the flow of the game, but the tactics were proven useless as the intensity of the players continuously dropped. Looking at the overall performance of the team, in the past few weeks in both the Europa League and La Liga, it’s safe to say Barca have lost their charm and need to work hard to return to form. Barcelona stand at fourth position in La Liga after playing 26 matches in which they have 13 wins, 9 draws and 4 losses with a total of 48 points. Real Madrid is at the tabletop with 63 points followed by Sevilla at 55 and Atletico Madrid at 51 points.

