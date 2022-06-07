Barcelona Keen on Signing PSG Winger Angel di Maria

Former Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria is reportedly eager to join FC Barcelona. The Argentine is set to leave French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for free when his contract ends on June 30. And now according to multiple media reports, the Catalan giants are keen to sign Di Maria.

A report published by Marca claims that the Barcelona sporting director is interested in signing the former Manchester United winger.

The Blaugrana are said to be weighing up a contract offer, although they are not alone. Juventus are still favourites to sign the winger, having been in negotiations with the Argentine for some time. The Old Lady are set to lose forwards Federico Bernadeschi and Paulo Dybala, and have moved quickest off the mark in their approach, the report published by Marca states.

The 34-year-old winger has reportedly reciprocated and is interested to join Barcelona. The initial reports also suggest that Di Maria is so interested he is not making any other moves till he gets a response from Camp Nou.

According to some other reports, Di Maria has already agreed to join Barcelona next season.

“Elsewhere, it’s being reported that Di Maria has already said “yes" to a move to Barcelona and “both sides have talked [about a move] and want to do it." Di Maria could arrive on a free transfer and sign a one-year deal," a report published by SBNATION disclosed.

After enjoying a glorious four-year stint at Real Madrid, Di Maria had joined Manchester United ahead of the 2014-15 season. His tenure at Manchester did not prove to be a fruitful one as he played one season for the Red Devils and scored just four goals after playing 32 matches.

Ahead of the 2015-16 season, Di Maria signed for PSG. So far, the Argentine has played 295 matches for the Paris-based club and scored 92 goals.

In the 2021-22 season of Ligue 1, he found the back of the net five times and provided seven assists to help PSG in claiming the prestigious domestic league title.

