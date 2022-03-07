Barcelona President Joan Laporta Provides Fresh Update on Erling Haaland's Pursuit

Barcelona president Joan Laporta provided fresh updates on the Catalan giant’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Apart from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City are also in the race to sign the Norwegian in the summer transfer window. The Barca president has said his club has a key player who could play a vital role in Haaland moving. Barcelona have long ago expressed their desire to bring the 21-year-old striker to Camp Nou.

According to reports, Barcelona manager Xavi and technical director Jordi Cruyff flew to Germany and spoke to Haaland, discussing his move to Barcelona from Dortmund. Laporta has added to the growing speculations surrounding Haaland’s transfer by stating the relationship he has with Haaland’s agent will play a key role i.

Mino Raiola, the well-known agent in Europe, will play a massive role in deciding Haaland’s future. Laporta was quoted by SPORT confirming a meeting between the Barcelona management and Haaland. However, the Barca president said there was no form of negotiation between the two parties.

On being asked about the relationship with Raiola, Laporta said he has a good relationship with the agent, but if they want a player, Barcelona will talk with the club directly.

According to Barca Buzz, Laporta is offering Haaland an exclusive five-year deal with a gigantic salary, if he signs for Barcelona. Raiola had shot down rumours of negotiations taking place, but confirmed that Haaland spoke with the Barcelona bosses.

Haaland has been on fire, despite Dortmund enduring a disappointing season in all competitions. The forward has so far scored 80 goals in 79 games for Dortmund.

A new contender has entered the list to sign Haaland, and that is – Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are known to poach Dortmund’s players, with Robert Lewandowski being the biggest name coming from Dortmund to Munich.

Apart from Haaland, Barcelona are also looking to sign Pablo Torre from Racing Santander at the end of the season. The youngster plays as a winger and could be signed for Barcelona B side, which could see the Spaniard move up and join the main club later on.

Barcelona are now third on La Liga points table, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Elche. The Blaugranas share the same points with Atletico Madrid – 48 points each. But Barcelona are ahead due to goal difference. Barcelona will next face Osasuna on March 14 at Camp Nou.

