Barcelona Reportedly Make First Official Offer for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have reportedly tabled a first official offer for Bayern Munich’s prolific goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. Along with Lewandowski, the Catalan giants are believed to be interested in signing French defender Jules Kounde from La Liga side Sevilla.

According to a report published by ESPN, Bayern Munich are looking for more than €40 million for the Polish international who has already expressed his desire to leave the Bundesliga champions. Though, Barcelona’s opening bid is believed to be not enough to match Bayern’s expectations.

Lewandowski will be out of contract next year but the Bavarians believe that the 33-year-old will see out the final year on his high-profile contract.

While talking about Lewandowski’s contract situation, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn recently revealed the club’s stance.

“The situation hasn’t changed," Kahn was quoted as per ESPN.

“Robert has a contract with us for another year and we expect to see him on the first day of pre-season in July," the former German goalkeeper further added while speaking at the presentation of Senegalese striker Sadio Mane on Wednesday.

According to multiple sources the relationship between Barca and Bayern Munich has turned stagnant due to the dispute that had taken place around the failed attempt to launch European Super League. Notably, the German giants were not a part of the proposed competition.

The report published by the same publication claims Kahn had categorically told Barcelona about the German club’s stand on the issue of being a part of the breakaway event. Moreover, Bayern also questioned the Blaugrana’s capability to secure a grand deal of such of this size.

The 33-year-old striker joined Bayern Munich ahead of the 2014 season. So far he has represented Bayern in 375 matches and scored 344 goals.

Apart from Lewandowski, the Camp Nou-based outfit are preparing to make an offer to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Sources believe that Barca coach Xavi has made the signing of a world-class centre-back his top priority this summer.

Chelsea had expressed their interest to rope in the 23-year-old French defender last season but eventually Kounde decided to continue his stint with Sevilla. So far, he has played 133 matches for the La Liga club.

