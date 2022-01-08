Barcelona Star Gerard Pique Shares Screenshot of Bank Transfer Over Salary Speculation

Barcelona’s woes don’t seem to end, the summer was an alarming time for the La Liga outfit that has been engulfed in financial troubles. They were unable to retain Argentine striker Lionel Messi ahead of the current campaign, as they refused to register the player until the club management got their financial issues under control. The aftermath was visible as the league summit perpetual suffered on the field and tumbled down the standings. The supporters then turned on the players, who they believed had refused to take pay cuts to make room for Messi amid the salary saga.

The latest in this line created another uproar after influential Spanish journalist Lluis Canut claimed that Gerard Pique was the highest-earning player at the club. Canut had taken to Catalan television to say that Pique was earning close to €28 million annually, followed by Sergio Busquets at €23 million, and Jordi Alba alongside Samuel Umtiti, supposedly earning €20 million each.

Advertisement

>See it here:

Meanwhile, Pique who has repeatedly insisted that he has taken a pay cut in order to help the Catalan giants ease their financial issues shared a reply to Canut on social media. The Barcelona central defender shared a screenshot of a bank transfer on Twitter, that appears to claim that 50 percent of his base salary is now around €2.3m net.

Along with the screenshot, the 34-year-old wrote, “Characters like this charging for public television to defend their friends. Here are 50 per cent of my payroll earned on December 30th. Respect yourself a little."

Advertisement

Barcelona’s management have also condemned Cannut’s erroneous claim and they issued a statement on Friday, ESPN reported. The Camp Nou outfit rubbished the reporter’s claim and mentioned that the salaries of certain first-team players were “not been provided" by the club and the “origin of the leak is unknown."

https://www.espn.in/football/barcelona-espbarcelona/story/4564341/barcelona-hit-back-at-erroneous-piquealbabusquets-salary-claims

Barca’s wage bill stood at over €600m in the 2019-20 season and after the latest financial woes several other players have also been forced to see their wages cut in order to meet financial fair play rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.