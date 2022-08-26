Barcelona Stars Pedri And Ronald Araujo Stop to Interact With ALS Patients

Barcelona conceded a late goal against Manchester City to end up with a 3-3 draw in a friendly this week. After the full-time whistle, two Barca players Pedri and Ronald Araujo left the netizens impressed with a heart-warming gesture.

The duo interacted with former Spanish footballer Juan Carlos Unzue who is suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS ), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The footballers also interacted with a few more people suffering from the disease that affects the nervous system.

“I would like to thank FC Barcelona and Manchester City for their commitment and sensitivity to our cause. I also want to thank everyone who bought a ticket, and everyone who donated via the row zero initiative. I would like you to know that everyone from the ALS team - here on the pitch with me - want to keep living and enjoying life," said Unzue, a former Barcelona footballer and coach.

He was seen sitting next to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola in the first half. In the second half, Unzue went to the Barcelona dugout and joined coach Xavi.

Over 91,000 fans were present at Camp Nou to witness this encounter. The match might not have produced a result, but the spectators did experience a six-goal thriller.

Manchester City went ahead in the game after their striker Julian Alvarez found the back of the net in the 21st minute. It did not take too long for Barcelona to get back into the contest as their striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net eight minutes later.

The second half did not disappoint either as it produced four more goals. Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong scored in the 66th minute to earn a 2-1 lead for his side. Manchester City scripted a prompt comeback after their midfielder Cole Palmer scored four minutes later.

The hosts reclaimed their lead as their Dutch striker Memphis Depay scored in the 79th minute. But Barcelona’s hopes of winning the game were shattered late in the game when City scored an equaliser in injury time.

