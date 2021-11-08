Home » News » Football » Barcelona Unveil Xavi as New Manager in Front of Thousands at Camp Nou

Barcelona Unveil Xavi as New Manager in Front of Thousands at Camp Nou

Xavi Hernandez was unveiled as new Barcelona manager (Reuters)
Xavi Hernandez was unveiled as new Barcelona manager (Reuters)

Xavi Hernandez signed his contract to manage Barcelona, which runs until 2024, on the pitch alongside club president Joan Laporta.

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: November 08, 2021, 19:22 IST

Barcelona presented Xavi Hernandez as their new head coach in front of thousands of fans at the Camp Nou on Monday.

The 41-year-old Barca great signed his contract, which runs until 2024, on the pitch alongside club president Joan Laporta.

“It’s a historical day for Barcelona. Welcome, Xavi," an emotional Laporta told the supporters during the ceremony where the ex-midfielder was acompanied by his family.

“Thank you all. I don’t want to get emotional but I am, I feel goosebumps," Xavi told the fans.

RELATED NEWS

“This is the biggest club in the world and I’m going to work hard to reach your expectations. Barcelona can’t accept a draw or a defeat. We have to win all the games."

Advertisement

Xavi joined after Barca paid his release clause https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-fcb-xavi/soccer-xavi-set-for-barca-as-al-sadd-agree-to-coachs-release-idUKKBN2HQ156 with Qatari club Al-Sadd. He will replace the sacked Ronald Koeman nL1N2RN3BY.

“I come prepared. My DNA didn’t change. We need to take charge, have the ball, create opportunities, be intense. We have a mission to rescue many things that were lost," Xavi said.

Struggling Barca are ninth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 08, 2021, 19:22 IST