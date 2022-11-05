Barcelona vs Almeria Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

After crashing out of the Champions League this season, Barcelona will now shift their focus to the domestic league. Barcelona, in their next La Liga fixture, will be facing Almeria on Sunday. The match between Barcelona and Almeria will be played at Camp Nou. The Catalan giants will aim to extend their three-match unbeaten run when they will be in action on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

In their last domestic league encounter, Barcelona secured a thrilling 0-1 win against Valencia. Barcelona’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored the solitary goal of the match in the 93rd minute to ensure full three points for his side.

Advertisement

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match between Barcelona and Almeria; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Almeria (ALM) will be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Almeria (ALM) will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Almeria (ALM) be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Almeria (ALM) will be played at Camp Nou.

What time will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Almeria (ALM) begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Almeria (ALM) will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona (BAR) vs Almeria (ALM) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Almeria (ALM) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona (BAR) vs Almeria (ALM) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Almeria (ALM) La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Barcelona vs Almeria Possible Starting XIs

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alex Balde, Jules Kounde, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Almeria Predicted Starting Line-up: Fernando Martinez, Houboulang Mendes, Rodrigo Ely, Srdjan Babic, Sergio Akieme, Lucas Robertone, Cesar de la Hoz, Leo Baptistao, Gonzalo Melero, Adrian Embarba, El Bilal Toure

Read all the Latest Sports News here