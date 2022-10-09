Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

With six wins from seven matches, Barcelona have been in excellent form in this season’s La Liga. The Catalan giants will now face Celta Vigo on Monday. The match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo will be played at Camp Nou.

Defensively, Barcelona have put up a brilliant show this season. They have conceded the least number of goals (1) in this season’s Spanish league. In their last La Liga fixture, Barcelona clinched an away victory against Mallorca.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, registered a 1-0 triumph against Real Betis in their last La Liga contest. Eduardo Coudet’s men currently occupy the 11th position in the La Liga standings.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona (BAR) and Celta Vigo (CEV) be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona (BAR) and Celta Vigo (CEV) will take place on October 10, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Celta Vigo (CEV) will be played at Camp Nou.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Celta Vigo (CEV) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alex Balde, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavi, Ansu Fati, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele

Celta Vigo Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Silva, Martin Montoya, Victor Ruiz, Edgar Gonzalez, Alex Moreno, William Carvalho, Paul Akouokou, Rodri, Sergio Canales, Luiz Henrique, Borja Iglesias

