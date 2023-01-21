Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe Live?

La Liga leaders Barcelona take on Getafe on Sunday at Camp Nou. The Catalan Giants have been in amazing form this season, bagging 41 points from 16 games in Spain’s top-flight so far. Xavi’s men also secured the Supercopa de Espana beating arch-rivals Real Madrid with a dominating 3-1 victory. They would be riding high on confidence, losing only one game in La Liga till now, decimating one opponent after the other.

Getafe are placed 15th in the La Liga table with 17 points from 17 games. The Azulones are just one point above the relegation zone at the moment. They have failed to win their last three games across all competitions. The Camp Nou outfit would thus consider themselves clear favourites heading into this game. Xavi’s men would be hoping to put some daylight between them and second-placed Real Madrid with a victory on Sunday. Getafe, on the other hand, are fighting to keep their place in La Liga.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe will be played on January 22, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

What time will the La Liga match Barcelona vs Getafe begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe will begin at 11 pm IST, on January 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app

Barcelona vs Getafe predicted starting lineup

Barcelona Starting XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski

Getafe Probable Starting XI: David Soria, Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Domingos Duarte, Omar Alderete, Portu, Carles Alena, Luis Milla, Angel Algobia, Borja Mayoral, Enes Unal

