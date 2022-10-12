Barcelona vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Barca vs Inter UEFA Champions League Match Live Online and on TV

FC Barcelona will host FC Inter Milan for a riveting UEFA Champions League encounter on October 13. The Catalan giants are coming into this match after a 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo in La Liga. But Inter Milan had recorded a 1-0 victory when the two teams locked horns at San Siro last week. That defeat will be on the minds of the Barcelona team when they take the field on Thursday. This match is crucial for FC Barcelona if they want to progress to the knockout-round of the Champions League.

Head coach Xavi is expected to make changes from the side that started against Celta. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Eric Garcia are likely to feature in the starting XI.

Barcelona has not lost at Camp Nou in any competition since May, but Simone Inzaghi’s side will fancy their chances on Thursday. Romelu Lukaku remains a doubt for this high-stakes encounter. Lautaro Martinez, Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco will be the key players for the visitors.

Ahead of the match between Barcelona and Inter Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan will be played on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan will be played at the Camp Nou, Barcelona.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan will begin at 12:30 am IST on October 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Barcelona Predicted Line-up: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; L Martinez, Dzeko

