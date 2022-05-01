Barcelona vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona had suffered a shocking 0-1 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their last La Liga match. So Xavi’s men will be eagerly waiting to take on Malllorca in La Liga on May 1 at the Camp Nou. Barcelona are presently at second spot on the La Liga points table with 63 points in their kitty from 33 matches.

Mallorca will have their own ambitions when they will face the Catalan giants. 16th-placed Mallorca are in search of three points to avoid the relegation threats. They did manage to get a 2-1 victory against Deportivo Alaves in their last La Liga fixture but Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre cannot be content with a victory as his team need to keep up the winning spirits to take part in next season’s La Liga edition.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Mallorca (MLC) will be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Mallorca (MLC) will take place on May 2, Monday.

Where will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Mallorca (MLC) be played?

The match between Barcelona (BAR) and Mallorca (MLC) will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

What time will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Mallorca (MLC) begin?

The match between Barcelona (BAR) and Mallorca (MLC) will begin at 00:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona (BAR) vs Mallorca (MLC) match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Mallorca (MLC) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona (BAR) vs Mallorca (MLC) match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Mallorca (MLC) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Barcelona (BAR) and Mallorca (MLC) Possible Starting XIs

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavi, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Mallorca Predicted Starting Line-up: Sergio Rico, Pablo Maffeo, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo, Brian Olivan, Takefuso Kubo, Salva Sevilla, Idrissu Baba, Daniel Rodriguez, Kang-In-Lee, Abdon Prats

