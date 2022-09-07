Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a heartbreaking group stage exit last season, Barcelona will now be aiming for a better show in this season’s Champions League. Barcelona have been placed in Group C along with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plazen.

The Catalan giants, in their opening Champions League encounter, will be up against Czech football club Viktoria Plzen on Thursday. The match between Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen will be played at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona qualified for the Champions League after finishing last season’s La Liga in the second spot. Xavi’s men have started this season’s La Liga campaign on a promising note. They have so far played four matches in La Liga and have not lost a single match.

Viktoria Plzen, on the other hand, also clinched second spot in the domestic league last season to secure their spot in Champions League.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen will take place on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and VIktoria Plzen will be played at the Camp Nou.

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen begin?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match?

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match?

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Viktoria Plzen Predicted Starting Line-up: Jindrich Stanek, Milan Havel, Lukas Hejda, Ludek Pernica, Vaclav Jemelka, Lukas Kalvach, Pavel Bucha, Jhon Mosquera, Filip Cihak, Jan Sykora, Tomas Chory

