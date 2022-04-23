BAY vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Bundesliga BAY vs DOR match, April 23, Allianz Arena, Munich, 10:00 pm IST

BAY vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: It’s Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the “Der Klassiker" tonight. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich from 10:00 PM IST.

For second-placed Borussia Dortmund, three points against the Bavarians will be much-needed in order to keep their title hopes alive. Defending will be a huge point of concern as they have conceded most number of goals (along with Bayer Leverkusen 43) among the top-six teams in Bundesliga. Dortmund defenders will have to be on their toes when they will take on a Bayern Munich attacking line-up led by Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund; here is everything you need to know:

BAY vs DOR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match.

BAY vs DOR Live Streaming

The match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app

BAY vs DOR Match Details

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich on Saturday, April 23, at 10:00 PM IST.

BAY vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland

Suggested Playing XI for BAY vs DOR Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Manel Neuer

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Marco Reus, Serge Gnabry, Marcel Sabitzer, Marius Wolf

Strikers: Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Giretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Marwin Hitz, Marin Pongracic, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marius Wolf, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.