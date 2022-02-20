>BAY vs FUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Greuther Furth: Bayern Munich host Greuther Furth in Bundesliga action on Sunday from 20:00 PM IST onwards at the Allianz Arena. The Bundesliga leaders face relegation-threatened Furth and once again an opportunity for the Bavarians to extend their lead at the top. However, the last two matches for Munich have been shocking. The defending champions were stunned to a 2-4 loss by Bochum and drew 1-1 to Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash. The loss to Bochum hit Munich hard, however, Julian Nagelsmann’s side will aim to bounce back. Furth, on the other hand, enter the fixture with a 2-1 win over Hertha BSC. In their last five matches, Furth have won two, drawn two and lost one. Whereas, for Munich, Nagelsmann’s side have won three, drawn one and lost two. An interesting encounter and fans here can check the BAY vs FUR Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>BAY vs FUR Live Streaming

The match between BAY vs FUR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

>BAY vs FUR Match Details

The match between BAY vs FUR will be played on Sunday, February 20, at Allianz Arena. The game will start at 20:00 PM (IST).

>BAY vs FUR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Thomas Muller

>BAY vs FUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Andreas Linde

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller

Strikers: Leroy Sane, Serge Gnarby, Robert Lewandowski

>Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth probable XI:

>Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Sven Ulreich (GK), Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnarby, Robert Lewandowski

>Greuther Furth Predicted Starting line-up: Andreas Linde (GK), Gian-Luca Itter, Nick Viergever, Sebastian Griesbeck, Marco Meyerhofer, Timothy Tillman, Max Christiansen, Paul Seguin, Jeremy Dudziak, Branimir Hrgota, Jamie Leweling

