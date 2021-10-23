>BAY vs HOF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim: Defending champions Bayern Munich host Hoffenheim as Bundesliga 2020-21 season returns to action after the international break on Saturday. The Bavarians are so far unbeaten in the league as they have won six matches, lost and drawn one each in the eight fixtures played so far.

Hoffenheim at the 10th place on the Bundesliga table after winning just three of the eight matches they played so far. Bayern Munich will be without manager Julian Nagelsmann who is solating after he tested positive for Covid-19. Missing their coach’s physical presence is the least of Bayern’s concerns, as the expected to outscore the visitors with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Mueller leading the attack.

Fans can check the BAY vs HOF Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

>BAY vs HOF Telecast

The match will be televised at Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India.

>BAY vs HOF Live Streaming

The match between BAY vs HOF is available to be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

>BAY vs HOF Match Details

The match between BAY vs HOF will be played on Saturday, October 23, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The game will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

>BAY vs HOF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Thomas Muller

Goalkeeper: Oliver Baumann

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Christoph Baumgartner, Sebastian Rudy

Strikers: Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Andrej Kramaric

>Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim probable XI:

>Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

>Hoffenheim: Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Akpoguma, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner, Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

