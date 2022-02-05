>BAY vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig: Bundesliga returns to action the blockbuster clash of the weekends sees Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, from 23:00 PM IST onwards. Coach Julian Nagelsmann faces his former club and given the roll the Bavarians are on at the moment, Nagelsmann will show no remorse. Munich head into the clash with a 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin whereas Leipzig enter the fixture with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg. In the last five fixtures played, both sides have won four and lost one, making the clash all the more an anticipating one. But the last time the two sides faced each other, Munich hammered Leipzig 4-1 back in September 2021. An exciting clash is scheduled for the weekend and fans here can check the BAY vs LEP Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>BAY vs LEP Telecast

Advertisement

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>BAY vs LEP Live Streaming

The match between BAY vs LEP is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

>BAY vs LEP Match Details

The match between BAY vs LEP will be played on Saturday, December 5, at the Allianz Arena. The game will start at 1:00 AM (IST).

>BAY vs LEP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Thomas Muller

>BAY vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Nicola Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orban

Midfielders: Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Kevin Kampl

Strikers: Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnarby

>Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig probable XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnarby, Joshua Kimmich, Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele, Angelino, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Christopher Nkunku, Hugo Novoa, Andre Silva

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.