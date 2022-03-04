BAY vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen:

Bayern Munich will be bidding to make it three straight Bundesliga victories when they continue their title charge at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. The game will be played at the Allianz Arena and it is slated to kick off at 08:00 pm (IST).

Bayern are currently leading the German league with 58 points to their name from 24 games. They are eight points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund and will come into this game after recording a 1-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in their last league match.

The visiting side, on the other hand, is holding the third spot on the Bundesliga table, having amassed 44 points in 24 games. They will come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld in their previous match in Germany’s top-tier.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen; here is all you need to know:

BAY vs LEV Telecast

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

BAY vs LEV Live Streaming

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV App.

BAY vs LEV Match Details

The match between BAY vs LEV will be played on Saturday, March 5, at the Allianz Arena. The game between BAY vs LEV will start at 08:00 pm (IST).

BAY vs LEV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Joshua Kimmich

BAY vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Sven Ulreich

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Charles Aranguiz

Strikers: Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski, Lucas Alario

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen probable XI:

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Sven Ulreich, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Omar Richards, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Bayer Leverkusen Possible Starting Line-up: Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker, Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Kerem Demirbay, Lucas Alario

