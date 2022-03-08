BAY vs RBS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg: Bayern Munich will battle it out against RB Salzburg on Wednesday in the second leg of their Round 16 UEFA Champions League tie. The match is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena. Bayern have not been in their best of forms of late as they have managed to record just two victories in their last five games in all competitions. However, they are undefeated in their last eight Champions League games and will head into this fixture as favourites.

The first leg of the last 16 tie between Bayern and Salzburg ended in a draw, courtesy of goals from Kingsley Coman and Chukwubuike Adamu.

The Austrian team put up a brilliant display during their home leg. They are also unbeaten in their last nine games (all competitions). But their away record is not good as they have won only two of their last seven games on foreign soil.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg; here are all the details about the match:

BAY vs RBS Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

BAY vs RBS Live Streaming

The match between Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

BAY vs RBS Match Details

The Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg match will be played on Wednesday, March 9, at Allianz Arena. The game between BAY vs RBS will start at 1:30 am (IST).

BAY vs RBS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Joshua Kimmich

BAY vs RBS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Sven Ulreich

Defenders: Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Rasmus Kristensen, Maximilian Wober

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Nicolas Capaldo

Strikers: Chukwubuike Adamu, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg probable XI:

Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI: Sven Ulreich; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez; Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

RB Salzburg Possible Starting XI: Philip Kohn; Rasmus Kristensen, Kamil Piątkowski, Maximilian Wober, Andraes Ulmer; Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Brenden Aaronson, Nicolas Seiwald; Chukwubuike Adamu, Karim Adeyemi

