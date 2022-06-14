Bayern Munich Complete Signing of Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch From Ajax

Bayern Munich completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax Amsterdam on Monday.

The Bavarian powerhouse said the 20-year-old Gravenberch signed a contract until 2027.

“Gravenberch is a young, highly interesting player who lots of Europe’s top clubs would’ve liked to have signed. He’s chosen FC Bayern because he can develop at the highest level here," Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said.

Gravenberch, came through Ajax’s productive youth academy, made his senior team debut at 16 and racked up 103 appearances. He won three Dutch league titles and two Dutch Cups with Ajax, where he had a contract to 2023.

Kicker magazine reported Bayern was paying 18.5 million euros ($19.3 million) to Ajax for the player, with bonus conditions attached. Dutch media was reporting Ajax would be due 7.5% of any sell-on fee.

Gravenberch made his Netherlands debut last year and has 10 appearances for the national team.

“He’s one of the biggest talents in Europe, has superb technical ability, always finds solutions in tight spaces, is very dynamic and a goal threat," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.

Gravenberch was quoted by Bayern as saying when the club’s offer arrived, “I didn’t have to think about it for long."

He joins former Ajax teammate Noussair Mazraoui, whom Bayern already signed on a free transfer on May 24.

