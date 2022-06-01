Bayern Munich Open Club Offices in Bangkok

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich announced on Wednesday the opening of club offices in Bangkok, their third location outside Germany.

After opening premises in New York in 2014 and Shanghai in 2017, the offices in the Thai capital will serve Bayern’s interests in Southeast Asia, India and Oceania, the club said in a statement.

“The office in Bangkok is an important step for FC Bayern," said club CEO Oliver Kahn.

“Our roots are in Munich and Bavaria, but our goal is a sustainable, direct exchange with our fans around the world.

“We’re delighted to be able to make our club and what it stands for more tangible for the millions of supporters in Southeast Asia."

There are currently 39 Bayern Munich fan clubs in Southeast Asia and the Bundesliga giants have regularly organised junior competitions and training courses in the region to identify talent.

