Bayern Munich Sign Sadio Mane From Liverpool Until 2025

German giants Bayern Munich have signed Senegal forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool. The 30-year-old attacker played a crucial role in Liverpool’s success in the last few years as he helped the English club to clinch a Premier League title in 2019-20 and the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2018-19.

The winger signed a three-year contract with the current Bundesliga champions which will expire on 30 June 2025. Bayen reportedly paid 40 million euros, including add-ons, for the 30-year-old.

Mane landed in Munich on Tuesday for a medical check-up and was seen sporting a Bayern shirt as he left the clinic. The club is expected to officially announce the deal later on Wednesday.

The Senegal winger was one of the prominent stars in Jurgen Klopp’s rejuvenation period of Liverpool. In 269 appearances, Mane scored 120 goals in all competitions.

Mane was among Liverpool’s stand-out performers last season, netting 23 times as Juergen Klopp’s side secured the domestic cup double and narrowly missed out on the league title to Manchester City.

FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer welcomed the star forward in the club and said Mane’s arrival will increase the attractiveness of the German league.

“Sadio Mané is a global star, who underlines the appeal of FC Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole. Fans come to the stadiums to see such players. It’s great that our board led by Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić have managed to sign a player like Sadio Mané for FC Bayern," Hainer said.

While Mane said he was clear in his mind when the Bayern offered on his table and he is eager to win titles with his new club.

“I’m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It’s the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games - I really like this club!," Mane said.

