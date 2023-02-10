Bayern Munich vs Bochum Bundesliga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Bochum Live?

League leaders Bayern Munich will battle it out against Bochum in the Bundesliga on February 11 at the Allianz Arena. The Munich-based side are top of the table, however, second-placed Union Berlin are slowly moving up with only one point dividing both sides. Bayern are also going through a rough patch at the moment winning just one of their last four Bundesliga games. Julian Nagelsmann’s men managed to clinch a dominant victory against Wolfsburg in their last outing.

Contrastingly, Bochum are three points above the relegation zone as of writing. They have won six and lost 12 of their 19 games so far. Der Blau crashed out of the DFB Pokal Cup after losing 1-2 against Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16. They would be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Munich, a task much easier said than done.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum will be played on February 11, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

At what time will the Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Bochum begin?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum will begin at 8:00 pm IST, on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bochum will be streamed live on Sony Liv.

Probable Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Probable Starting XI: Y Sommer; J Cancelo, M De Ligt, D Upamecano, A Davies, P Wanner, L Goretzka, J Musiala, T Muller, L Sane, E Choupo-Moting

Bochum Probable Starting XI: M Riemann, S Janko, I Ordets, E Masovic, D Soares, A Losilla, P Forster, T Asano, K Stoger, C Antwi-Adjei; P Hofmann

