Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Bayern Munich will seek to clinch a 12-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund as two teams are set for an electrifying “Der Klassiker" in the Bundesliga tonight.

For Dortmund, clinching three points against Bayern Munich will be nothing less than a Herculean task as in their previous five meetings they could not earn a single point. Dortmund coach Marco Rose will have to tackle the injury issue also as multiple first-team players will not be available for selection against Bayern Munich.

What date Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) will be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will take place on April 23, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga match Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) be played?

The match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

What time will the Bundesliga match Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR)?

The match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) match?

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) match?

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app.

Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Giretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Marwin Hitz, Marin Pongracic, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marius Wolf, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

