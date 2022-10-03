Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Viktoria Plzen will be looking for their first victory in the Champions League on Tuesday. However, it will not be an easy task for the Czech football club as they will be up against mighty Bayern Munich. The match between Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen will be played at the Allianz Arena.

The German giants have been in brilliant form in the Champions League and Julian Nagelsmann’s men have not lost a single match yet. Bayern Munich, in their last Champions League encounter, secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Barcelona. With six points from two matches, Bayern Munich currently find themselves at the top spot in their group.

Viktoria Plzen, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after conceding a 0-2 defeat against Inter Milan.

Ahead of the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League match between Bayern Munich (BAY) and Viktoria Plzen (VP) be played?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich (BAY) and Viktoria Plzen will take place on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will the Champions League match Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Viktoria Plzen (VP) be played?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Champions League match Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Viktoria Plzen (VP) begin?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Viktoria Plzen (VP) Champions League match?

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Viktoria Plzen (VP) Champions League match?

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Viktoria Plzen Possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Marcel Sabitzer, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller

Viktoria Plzen Predicted Starting Line-up: Marian Tvrdon, Milan Havel, Lukas Hejda, Ludek Pernica, Vaclav Jemelka, Ales Cermak, Lukas Kalvach, Vaclav Pilar, Adam Vlkanova, Jhon Mosquera, Tomas Chory

