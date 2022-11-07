Bayern Munich kicked off their title defence on a prolific note after conceding just one defeat in their first 13 matches. Bayern Munich, with 41 goals to their name, are currently the highest-scoring side in Bundesliga. Defensively, the Bavarian giants also did a terrific job after conceding the least number of goals so far- 12.

Bayern Munich will look to carry forward their sensational run as they are set to face Werder Bremen on Wednesday. The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will be played at the Allianz Arena.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men clinched a thrilling 2-3 win over Hertha Berlin, in their last Bundesliga fixture.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, have not been consistent in this season’s domestic league till now. Ole Werner’s men will aim to extend their two-match winning streak when they will take on the defending Bundesliga champions on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will take place on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen begin?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will begin at 1 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Werder Bremen Predicted Starting Line-up: Jiri Pavlenka, Amos Pieper, Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Stark, Mitchell Weiser, Romano Schmid, Ilia Gruev, Leonardo Bittencourt, Marco Friedl, Niclas Fullkrug, Marvin Ducksch

