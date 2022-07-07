Bayern Munich Wants Cash in Advance from Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski: Report

Robert Lewandowski has been able to generate a big buzz in the summer transfer window. The Bayern Munich striker is still heavily linked with Barcelona but the latest update in the transfer saga might damage the Spanish side’s ambitions.

It is understood that Bayern Munich have told Barcelona that they want the money in advance for the potential signing of Lewandowski. According to reports, the Bundesliga outfit thinks that Barcelona remains an uncertain football club.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein recently stated that Bayern also does not want installments for the Lewandowski deal.

Advertisement

“Bayern have told Barcelona ‘we don’t want any installments because we’re not sure you’re going to be around in one or two years’ time, we want all the money upfront, in cash. That is one of the [deal’s] sticking points," Honigstein said while speaking on The Totally Football Show.

Lewandowski still has one year left on his current contract with Bayern Munich. Lewandowski wishes to leave the Bavarians this summer. Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic also revealed that Lewandowski had expressed his desire to leave the German football club.

ALSO READ | Faced a Lot of Racism: Son Heung-min Reveals He was Racially Abused in Germany

The 33-year-old Polish striker had started his stint in Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund back in 2010 and played 187 matches for them. Overall, he scored 103 goals for Borussia Dortmund. Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich ahead of the 2014-15 season. He enjoyed eight successful seasons at Munich and helped his side in lifting the prestigious Bundesliga trophy eight times. Moreover, in 2020 he also won the Champions League for Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has so far played 375 matches for Bayern Munich and found the back of the net 344 times. In the recently concluded Bundesliga, he scored 35 goals and scripted three assists as Bayern Munich clinched the domestic league title.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the financial crisis is not new for Barcelona. And the Catalan giants have now reportedly found a solution to tackle the monetary trouble. A report published by Marca claims that Barcelona are set to transfer 10 percent of their national television rights for an amount of more than 200 million euros in order to secure a big financial boost.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.