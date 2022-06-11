Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez Open up on Romelu Lukaku’s Potential Chelsea Exit

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez spoke out on the uncertainty surrounding Belgium and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku’s future in the coming transfer window. He stated that the star striker needs to feel important and is mature enough to make a good decision.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for a whopping £97.5M, which is the club’s most expensive signing. However, Lukaku was not able to justify his huge value as he did not have a good stint for the London side. Coming in with the tag of a prolific goal scorer, Lukaku has managed to score just 14 goals in all competitions for Chelsea.

According to a report by Goal, Martinez analyzed Lukaku’s transfer scenario for the upcoming summer window. “He wants to be important and enjoy his football. I’m sure the decision in the summer will be the right one. In Belgium, we are quite relaxed with Romelu’s situation. I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that’s the only thing he has in his mind" he said.

According to a report by Skysports, Chelsea and Inter Milan will discuss a potential return of Romelu Lukaku to the San Siro. Since Inter might not be able to pay the hefty transfer fee, the move will most likely be a one-year loan deal.

The Belgian boss shared his admiration for the star striker and said that he has matured over time and is clear about what he wants. He added that Lukaku will make the right decision in the summer.

Chelsea is open to letting the Belgian move out of Stamford Bridge. The London side is on the lookout for potential replacements, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus already on their radar.

