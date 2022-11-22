Belgium vs Canada Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch BEL vs CAN Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Belgium are probably one of the strongest contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Despite having some of the top players in the world, the Belgians haven’t won a major trophy. This is something that would be pricking them sorely considering they have some of the finest footballing talents such as Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Youri Tielemans at their disposal. Despite the fitness concerns regarding striker Romelu Lukaku, this Belgian side have a potent attack and Michy Batshuayi may start the game.

Canada, on the other hand, are also sweating on the fitness of their top star Alphonso Davies.

With the stage set, it would be interesting to see how both teams kick off their campaign, as it can help set the flow for the upcoming matches as well. We have the 2018 World Cup runners up Croatia along with Morocco in Group F along with Belgium and Canada.

Roberto Martinez will be hoping that his men can finally lift the FIFA World Cup, as this could probably be the last World Cup for quite a few players from their proclaimed golden generation. Canada, meanwhile, would be looking to cause an upset after an excruciating wait to play in the FIFA World Cup once again.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium vs Canada be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Canada will take place on November 24, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Belgium vs Canada be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Canada will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Belgium vs Canada begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Canada will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Belgium vs Canada Possible Starting XI:

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Castagne; Kevin De Bruyne, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard

Canada Predicted Starting Line-up: Milan Borjan, Richmond Mamah Laryea, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller, Samuel Adekugbe, Tajon Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

