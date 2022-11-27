Belgium vs Morocco Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 27

Belgium ground out a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Canada despite the intense attacking threat from their opponents. The Canadians were in the mood to cause an upset but Thibaut Courtois stood firm in goal saving a penalty against Alphonso Davies to keep a clean sheet.

Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the match to claim victory for Roberto Martinez’s men. On the other hand, Morocco had to settle for a draw against Croatia in their opener. W Regragui’s men went toe to toe with the 2018 World Cup runner’s up but had to settle for a stalemate at the end of regulation time.

The Belgian currently top their group but would be hoping to put out a much more commanding performance against the Moroccans. They would be hoping to utilize the attacking threat of de Bruyne and Hazard to its full potential.

Advertisement

Beating Courtois isn’t easy but this World Cup has already witnessed some of the biggest upsets till now.

We have Canada and Croatia who are part of Group F along with Belgium and Morocco.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Advertisement

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco?

The FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco?

Advertisement

The FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Belgium vs Morocco Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin de Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Thibaut Courtois

Suggested Playing XI for Belgium vs Morocco Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: T Courtois

DEF: R Saiss, A Hakimi, L Dendoncker, T Alderweireld

MID: Kevin De Bruyne, H Ziyech, Y Tielemans, Eden Hazard

ST: M Batshuayi, Y En-Nesyri

Advertisement

Belgium: T Courtois; L Dendoncker, T Alderweireld, J Vertonghen, T Meunier, Y Tielemans, A Witsel, T Castagne; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, M Batshuayi

Morocco: Y Bounou, A Hakimi, R Saiss, N Aguerd, Y Attiat-Allah, S Amrabat, A Ounahi, H Ziyech, S Amallah, S Boufal, Y En-Nesyri

Read all the Latest Sports News here