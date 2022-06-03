Belgium vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The UEFA nations league will witness the two giants of European football collide against each other as Belgium takes on the Netherlands in the group D matchup. Both teams will be looking to start off with a win on Saturday. The teams have some world-class players in their arsenal which will make it an amazing fixture for the viewers.

The Belgium team comes in strong as they destroyed Burkina Faso by 3 goals to nil in their friendly encounter. Lukaku and company will look to repeat the same feat and carry the momentum forward.

The Dutch team faced Germany in their previous friendly match where they held the Germans to a 1-1 draw. The likes of Frenkie De Jong and Virgil Van Dijk would want to step up their performances and snatch a victory from the red devils. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Ahead of the Nations League match between Belgium and Netherlands, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Netherlands be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Netherlands will take place on June 4, Saturday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Netherlands be played?

The match between Belgium and Netherlands will be played at Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussels, Belgium.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Netherlands begin?

The match between Belgium and Netherlands will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Belgium and Netherlands match?

Belgium vs Netherlands match will be televised on the Sony sports network which includes Sony TV channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Belgium and Netherlands match?

Belgium vs Netherlands match is available to be streamed live on the Sonyliv app and website.

Belgium and Netherlands Possible Staring XI:

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Casteels; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; E Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Flekken; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, Koopmeiners, F de Jong, Blind; Weghorst, Memphis

